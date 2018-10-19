Fayose to explain ‘$5.3m he got from Obanikoro’

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose is telling the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) detectives all he knows about the N4.685 billion allegedly withdrawn from the Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA).

Fayose spoke yesterday after 72 hours in detention. He admitted knowing a former Minister of State (Defence) Mr. Musiliu Obanikoro, who ferried N1.299billion slush funds to him in a chartered jet.

He also said he has links with Abiodun Agbele, who allegedly bought six choice properties for him in Lagos and Abuja.

But the ex-governor added drama to his grilling when he wrote the EFCC to demand an additional mattress in his cell.

He said sleeping on two mattresses will be more comfortable for him. The EFCC was looking into his request as at the time of filing this report.

The governor, who had vowed not to speak, made a U-Turn, this paper learnt.

Agbele and Obanikoro are central to the disbursement and receipt of N1.299billion and $5.377million to him.

“The $5, 377,000 was handed over in cash by Obanikoro to Fayose while the N1.299billion was received by Agbele on Fayose’s behalf in the presence of the ex-minister’s Aide-de-Camp who also accompanied them to the bank,” a source close to the investigation said, adding:

“From the $5million, Fayose gave his Personal Assistant Agbele about $1million which he exchanged to Naira and paid for properties on behalf of the governor.

“These assets include four in Lagos (N1.1billion) and two in Abuja worth about N500million to N700million.

“The properties, worth N1.8billion, were purchased with the said proceeds of crime.”

Fayose has been asking the EFCC to take him to court.

The source said: “Fayose will still undergo another round of grilling on Friday (today). We cannot just arraign him in court without obtaining a statement from him.

Like this: Like Loading...