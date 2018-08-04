Fayose’s Deputy, Olusola Eleka, Files 700-Page Petition Against Fayemi’s Victory

Professor Kolapo Olusola Eleka, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 14 Ekiti State governorship election, has filed a 700-page petition before the Election Tribunal sitting in Ado to challenge the victory awarded to Dr. Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Eleka, who is also the current Deputy Governor of the state, said the petition is to kick against the governorship election result that was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Sahara Reporters had reported that Fayemi polled a total of 197, 459 votes while Eleka had 178,121 votes, the margin being 19, 338

Speaking with journalists at the premises of the State High Court in Ado on Friday, Eleka, alongside his running mate, Mr. Deji Ogunsakin, said he had come to the tribunal with a heap of documents to beat the 21-day ultimatum allowed under the Electoral Act, which expires on Saturday.

Eleka argued that Fayemi “stole his mandate” hence his decision to file the petition.

He explained that the petition filed before the tribunal contained “empirical evidence” showing that figures were falsified in favour of Fayemi.

According to him, ballot boxes were either stuffed or snatched, while there were also cases of intimidation of eligible voters and party agents from the polling booths on election day.

The PDP candidate noted that the document would also help to justify his petition on reason why he should be declared the real authentic winner of the poll.

”The election was openly manipulated by political desperadoes, using instruments of the Federal Government,” he said.

”I am challenging the election results not out of desperation to be Governor, but for reasons of future and posterity, and largely on behalf of the people of Ekiti, who were taken aback by the outcome of the election.

”Without doubt, the will of the people was subverted by those who have chosen to take Nigeria back to the dark days of ballot stuffing, ballot boxes snatching and outright falsification of election results and I believe they deserve to get justice.

”As law-abiding citizens of our country, the only path of honour to take in a situation like this is the process that we have initiated today, to seek redress against the use of security forces and other instruments of the Federal Government to suppress the will of our people

”The mood of Ekiti people when the beneficiary of the electoral robbery was declared winner and up till today is a pointer to the resolve of the people not to accept the subversion of their will and we have answered their call to use the judiciary to get back their mandate.

”In doing this, I have presented overwhelming discrepancies in the results declared by INEC to the tribunal to adjudicate upon, and I am confident that the popular mandate of the people of Ekiti will not go unrestored.

”I therefore want Ekiti people to keep hope alive, remain strong and resolute in their belief in God.

”While we go through this judicial walk to expose the electoral thievery of July 14, 2018, we urge the good people of Ekiti State, especially my teeming supporters, to remain calm, peaceful and prayerful, bearing in mind that those who stole their mandate will not enjoy the benefits for long.”

