FG approves four new private universities

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that if the Nigeria Police was doing well soldiers would not be on streets.

The President made this known in a interview he granted Arise TV on Monday night

He said: ‘…do you know what can happen if you can’t feed the Police? Do you just give him uniform and a gun but can’t pay him salaries for six months?

‘It’s going to be a problem and I don’t want to be a part of it. ‘Now, Nigerians are seeing soldiers on the streets. This is not good for the Police and I told them this some months ago,” he said.

He hailed the Lagos state government for setting up Lagos State Neighbourhood Corps, saying: It may be more efficient, which was why I congratulated the governor of Lagos State (Akinwunmi Ambode) when he started the Lagos State Neighbourhood Corps. It’s a good initiative. ‘Lagos State is richer than the Federal Government. How many states are there that can pay salaries and you now ask them to go and form state Police? Buhari also gave reasons why he has not not changed the service chiefs saying: “the head [him]has to be very careful on removal of the service chiefs because you don’t know [the]ambition of the ones coming up.

Like this: Like Loading...