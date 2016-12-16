FG Releases 356 Million to Super Falcons

The Federal Government of Nigeria has released N356 million to the Super Falcons, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation said on Friday.

The of the Accountant General of the Federation said it has released to the Central Bank of Nigeria the payment mandate of $1.17m (N358m) to settle the allowances of settle the allowances of the victorious Super Falcons.

The payment was confirmed by a statement from the OAGF signed by the Director, Information, Mrs Kene Offie.

It also said additional N113m has been released to pay the outstanding winning bonuses for the Super Eagles in the 2018 World Cup Qualifying matches.

Read the statement below: “The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation has released the mandate to Central Bank of Nigeria for payment of naira equivalent of $1,173,820.00 at N305/$ to Nigeria Football Federation to pay outstanding winning bonuses for Super Eagles in the 2018 World Cup Qualifying Matches and for the Super Falcons’ participation in the 10th Women’s Africa nations Cup.

“This is in furtherance of the approval from Hon Minister of Finance for the said amount to be paid.

“The mandate which is a sum of Three hundred and Fifty-Eight Million, fifteen thousand, One Hundred naira only has been paid by Central bank of Nigeria as at yesterday 15th December, 2016.

“Similarly, another mandate for the sum of One hundred and Thirteen million, Eight Hundred and Twenty thousand, Six Hundred and Two naira only has also been released by the Office of Accountant General of the Federation for the payment of wining bonus for Super Eagles in the 2018 World Cup Qualifying matches; and for the Super Falcon’s participation in the 10th Women’s Africa Nation’s Cup.

“This amount has also been paid to Nigeria Football Federation and is equally sequel to the approval of the Honourable minister of Finance.”