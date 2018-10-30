FG to Disburse N56bn Basic Health Care Fund to 36 States, FCT

By editor – 5 mins ago

The federal government is to begin the disbursement of over N56 billion to the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from the Basic Health Care Provision Fund.

Under the arrangement, each of the state and the FCT would receive not less than N1.5 billion.

The Niger State Commissioner for Health and Hospital Services, Dr Mustapha Jibril, said the Federal Ministry of Health, which is coordinating the disbursement of the money, has assured the states that they would start getting it before the end of November this year.

According to Jibril, who spoke at the certification of 225 “Trained Family Planning Health Providers on Family Planning Long Lasting Reversible Contraceptive Service” in Minna on Tuesday, the fund was being supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Jibril explained that the money would be sent to the benefiting health care agencies “directly” to improve their facilities, engage more staff and also provide some basic infrastructure.

The commissioner expressed optimism that the release of the money will bring a new lease of life to the health sector in the country, adding that: “People will be able to access health care facilities with less stress and less amount.”

