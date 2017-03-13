Former Governor of Zamfara, Shinkafi Joins APC

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Mamuda Shinkafi, on Sunday defected to the
ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Shinkafi, who became the state governor in 2007 on the platform of All Nigeria People’s Party
(ANPP), defected to the People’s Democratic
Party (PDP) in 2008.
He, however lost to the APC in 2011 and had
since then remained in the opposition.
Alhaji Mamuda Shinkafi, announced his
decision to join the APC at a ceremony in Gusau,
the state capital.
According to him, it is the outcome of a long
negotiation between me and stakeholders who
have faith in me and my leadership qualities.
He told all his supporters to join him as he
strived to make the APC stronger. Shinkafi said
that after series of meetings with stakeholders,
he had sincerely made up his mind to join the
APC.
He also announced that all his former cabinet
members, including his former Secretary to the
State Government, Alhaji Mamman Bawa, had
joined him in the APC.
Alhaji Muntari Anka, who served as a deputy
governor with Shinkafi, also moved to the APC in
Anka Local Government constituency a fortnight
ago.
