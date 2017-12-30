Former Kebbi Governor, Deputy and Others. Dump PDP

A former Kebbi governor, Alhaji Sa’idu Dakingari, and his deputy, Alhaji Ibrahim Aliyu, on Friday defected to All Progressive Congress (APC) from PDP.

Other top PDP members in the state also defected to APC.ey include former Secretary to the state government, Alhaji Rabiu Kamba, former member House of Representatives, Alhaji Sani

Kalgo, Abdullahi Dan-Alkali, Alhaji Haruna Hassan and Halima Tukur.

Speaking to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, Gov Abubakar Bagudu, described the defection as a welcome development for the growth of thestate.

“We are very much delighted as we are now more united than we were.

“The essence of our union is nothing more than to move our state and the country forward,” he

said.