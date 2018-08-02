FRSC Confirms Death Of 4 Passengers In Zamfara Auto Crash

The Zamfara sector command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of four persons in a road crash in the state. Confirming the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) in Gusau on Thursday, the Public Relation Officer of the Command, Nasir Ahmed, said the accident involved a cement truck and a luxurious bus Ahmed said the crash, which occurred at Anka junction on Sokoto road, affected 24 persons in the luxurious bus out of which four persons die and 14 sustained various degree of injuries. He said that both the corpses and injured victims were taken to General Hospital, Maru. Ahmed attributed the accident to over speeding on the part of the truck driver who ran into the luxurious bus. (NAN)

