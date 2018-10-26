Gen. Alkali’s Murder: Village Head, two others surrender to Police

24 hours after being declared wanted by the police for direct culpability over the disappearance of an Army General, Mohammed Idris Alkali (retd), three suspects on Friday due to intense pressure and seeming lack of place to perpetually hide, have surrendered themselves to the Plateau State Police Command in Jos.

A source said the other suspects due to same pressure and in view of the publicity given to the issue in which their names, photographs and other details were provided for easy identification anywhere they might be may also surrender themselves. Others said those that so far chose to remained at large were waiting to see how the persons who already surrendered to the police would be treated. In view of the fact that thorough investigation was initially conducted by both the military and the police before the names were published and the culprits declared wanted, it is expected that as soon as the culprits are apprehended action will be taken immediately by the police against them to save as a deterrent to other criminal elements and their leaders attacking innocent people in the name of religion.

Concern citizens have advised the Nigeria Police Force not to succumb to media blackmail by sympathisers and sponsors of those criminal elements and warned that as the culprits are being apprehended their sponsors will as usual resort to media trials and blackmail against the police so as to ensure that justice is not done to the late innocent general. They said in other societies even if under democracy, killing an innocent army general the manner Gen. Alkali was brutally murdered will attract severe consequences. They remembered how former President Olusegun Obasanjo ordered the massacre in Odi without anything happening and said had the military reciprocate to the perpetrators of Gen. Alkali’s killing the manner they did, the so called southern press and the sponsors of the killing would bombarded the country with propaganda of human rights violations etc.

Amongst the suspects that surrendered to the police were the Village Head of the notorious Dura-Du District in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, Yakubu Rapp (52); Youth Leader of the community, Matthew Rwang (aka Amesco, 27); and a tipper driver, Timothy Chuwang (26).

In an effort by their sponsors to ensure that justice is not done Gen. Alkali and to frustrate the clear as of murder against them by all means, DESERT HERALD can report that the three culprits have arrived in the Police Command Headquarters in Jos by 10 am accompanied by the lawyer representing the notorious community, Matthew Godfree.

The suspects were declared wanted after the mysterious disappearance of the former Army Chief of Administration.

Alkali who was said to have disappeared in questionable circumstances was said to have retired a few weeks before he was declared missing on Monday, September 3, 2018, a day after thugs from the community reportedly attacked and killed about 13 innocent commuters.

About three cars including that of the deceased retired General were said to have been recovered from a mining pond in the Dura–Du District during a cordon and search operation conducted by a team of soldiers led by the Garrison Commander of 3 Armour Division, Brig. Gen. Umar Mohammed. Same Dura-Du community including their women because they are fully aware of the killings their people are perpetrating against identified Muslims on transit have earlier protested the Nigeria Army’s resolved to search the notorious pond and only for soldiers to find indicting evidences of premeditated murder against the community.

