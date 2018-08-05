Hajj 2018: Don’t patronise fraudsters, NAHCON cautions pilgrims

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Sunday cautioned Nigerians performing this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia against fraudsters on the prowl at their hotel camps for dubious business deals.

Alhaji Umar Bala, Head, Civic Education of NAHCON gave the warning while addressing pilgrims from Kwara, Kaduna and Kebbi states in Madinah.

“You can see some strangers around your hotels canvassing for one thing or the other outside there. NAHCON does not recognise them, so stay away from them

“Please be careful in dealing with unauthorised persons who present themselves as money changers; report such people to your officials; you must always get assistance of officials in changing money and other transactions.”

He said NAHCON, in collaboration with state pilgrims agencies, had secured befitting accommodation and food for pilgrims, advising them to avoid buying food from unauthorised persons.

Bala urged the pilgrims to cooperate with their officials for a hitch-free Hajj and stressed the need to offer special prayers for Nigeria and its leadership.

“You owe it a duty to pray for your families, country and its leadership so that our economy can grow and there shall be peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

The visit to the states was in continuation of the commission’s enlightenment programme which began in Nigeria ahead of the pilgrimage.

