Hijab: Group threatens to shut down Lagos over alleged assault of female students

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State Area Unit, has threatened to mobilise millions of its members to shut down Lagos State if harassment of students wearing hijab persists in the state.

The Amirah (female head) of the MSSN Lagos, Basheerah Majekodunmi, made this known Thursday at a press conference organised to commemorate the 2019 World Hijab Day in Lagos.

Speaking to journalists at the event, Mrs Majekodunmi narrated the agonies of female Muslim students in Lagos and across the country. She gave instance of a female student that was harrased by an official of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) recently.

“In the hands of government officials,” she said, “especially teachers in public schools, our members are regular victims of physical and verbal assaults,” she said.

“The recent one being the slapping of a female Muslim student at Ikosi High School by an official of West African Examination Council (WAEC) for resisting to pull off her hijab.

“Other cases abound from Agbede Community Grammar School and Yewa Grammar School in Ikorodu, to Iba Estate Senior High School in Ojo.”

She lamented that some of the students were slapped, embarrassed and subjected to emotional trauma for wearing hijab to schools despite the circular issued by the Lagos State Government and the judgement of the Appeal Court favouring the use of hijab.

“Before we got to where we are now on the issue of hijab, there were several legal engagements. The Appeal Court granted us all the reliefs we sought at the lower court and pronounced on our inalienable right to adorn the hijab not only in public secondary schools but in all spheres of education and life.

“In November 2018, the Lagos State Government issued a circular to all principals of public secondary schools instructing them to allow students, who want to wear the hijab on their uniforms do so.”

Mrs Majekodunmi explained that when the Lagos State Government issued the circular, the Muslim community thought relief had come, adding that it is unfortunate that some school authorities and some deviant teachers are not complying with the circular.

She said: “Instead of obeying the circular, some school principals, vice principals and teachers feign ignorance of the approval of hijab in Lagos State, and desperately began to deal with our members. We have constantly reported some of these cases to the government but little result is seen and some have been taken up legally.

“We call on the government to caution its indiscipline, unlawful officials among its teaching workforce. If not, the entire Lagos State will wake up one day to witness an abrupt shutdown by millions of our members and sympathisers.”

She also accused the Lagos State Government of conniving with some of its officials to frustrate a peaceful usage of hijab in schools. She called on WAEC to caution its members to stop violating Nigeria constitution and existing judgement that affirm the right to use hijab by female Muslim students.

She said, “We have got to a point that we are beginning to think that there is a connivance between the teachers and principals of some schools to frustrate Muslim students in our bid to practice our religion through the use of hijab. If this is the grand plan, In Sha Allah, they will fail.

“We are a peaceful community and we have respect for democratic values and the rule of law, but we will not allow our fundamental human rights to be tampered upon. It’s utterly sad that we are experiencing too much of assaults and abuses on the Muslim female folks, because they are wearing hijab. This discrimination is too much, and it has to stop! The government has to criminalize assaults against people wearing hijab.

“The illegal action against Muslim students wearing hijab has caused our members huge psychological trauma that some of them now feel hated and rejected in their own country.”

The Muslim group argued that although there are few cases in court, the position of the constitution is clear and wearing hijab is a constitutional right of Muslim women.

“Let us not assume that allowing hijab is a favour to Muslims,” she said. “No, it is not. We are only asking government to respect the constitution of Nigeria by ordering their agents to stop victimising our students for wearing the hijab.”

“We call on all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe or religion to join this voice as part of solidarity with the Muslim women most especially the female secondary school students, who are brazenly and incessantly harassed and assaulted because they wear hijab to schools in their own country.”