As Sodomy, Fornication Overwhelm Borno, HIV/AIDS Ravages IDPs

• BOSG accused of insensitivity, negligence

By Maryam Musa

A month long intensive investigation by DESERT HERALD revealed that the dreaded HIV/AIDS virus is spreading like wildfire in Borno state and under the watch of the APC government of Governor Kashim Shettima with innocent and ignorant victims being left at the mercy of virtually no one. The same investigation revealed that the rate of transmission of the deadly HIV virus and the damage it has caused to thousands of innocent homes largely living in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps which are under the control and supervision of the state government is now more than the danger and destruction being perpetrated by the dreaded Boko Haram terrorism.

While the federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari, despite inheriting multiple challenges including a highly demoralized and ill-equipped army with very little motivation, has succeeded in suppressing and degrading the ability of the Abubakar Shekau-led Boko Haram from carrying out major attacks and the rates of suicide bombing and deaths have been significantly reduced to less than 10 percent, the Borno State government on its part and owing to lack of political will and corruption, this paper can reveal, has rendered the achievement of the Buhari administration in the war against Boko Haram to almost zero with the unfolding disaster of sexually transmitted diseases including the spread of HIV in almost every home in all the IDPs spread across the state.

The case of Borno is so unique because apart from the lacklustre attitude of the Kashim Shettima led administration in checking rampant cases of social vices that have corrupted virtually all the IDPs camps, top government officials allegedly very close to the governor are in the business of promoting sexual promiscuity and worse of all promoting sodomy by way of luring their poor victims with very little money. Sodomy is considered as the fastest way of getting infected with the HIV virus. As such virtually all homosexuals that use to have anal sex (sodomy) are HIV carriers and AIDS patients. While Boko Haram has been degraded and hugely suppressed thereby reducing the number of hitherto daily casualties, deaths as a result of sexually transmitted diseases precisely HIV and AIDS in the IDPs Camps in Borno has become another Boko Haram or even worse than that consuming more innocent lives with no clear commitment from the state government to control the camps and free them from undesirable elements that use to take advantage of the situation of the poor IDPs and compromised them with peanuts.

While so much millions are being dedicated for the feeding of the IDPs by Mr. Shettima, large sum of the money, according to insiders, is being diverted by officials of the government. And while Mr. Shettima is sensitive in feeding the IDPs and in providing education to the poor children even if it is not enough, virtually no attention is being given on serious issues of morality, religion and discipline in any of the camps.

The Borno IDPs camps, DESERT HERALD can reveal, has become like brothel houses particularly at nights. During the cause of our one month investigation DESERT HERALD has seen consistent movement especially in the nights of young girls from age as young as twelve and young boys being carried in mostly tinted flashy cars. They will be returned only at late hours or early mornings freely and without anyone or any government official to enforce order or to apply necessary sanctions to those that use to carry them, the children and their parents. The result of the BOSG failure or its being part of the problems directly or indirectly is what resulted to what this reporter called “the new face of Boko Haram in Borno”. The situation is more alarming in all the IDPs camps inside the capital city, Maiduguri, where the governor resides.

DESERT HERALD has also noticed how international NGOs that hide under the cover of providing relief materials such as food and medicine to the IDPs in the state are using the opportunity to engage in their primary assignment, which is missionary work. This paper can authoritatively reveal and through audio recorded interviews with the victims that while Governor Shettima is happy and carried away that such NGOs are performing most of the work he ought to have been doing, they have succeeded in converting many hitherto Muslim homes into Christianity using very little to lure the ignorant villagers. There is no provision by the BOSG to closely monitor what actually the NGOs are doing apart from what many are seeing from the surface. BOSG also did not make any provision to teach the parents and their children their original religion, which is Islam, and to closely monitor their conduct. This has resulted to so much ignorance, acts of immorality, transmission of diseases such as the HIV virus and to see and assume fornication or worse of all sodomy is not an offence before Allah but the right of any adult that desires to do it. The BOSG has so far woefully failed in this direction.

The exclusive findings of DESERT HERALD weekly in that regard, including the lacklustre attitude of the BOSG which has resulted in the current crisis of immorality, fornication and infections due to sexually transmitted diseases, was backed and supported by official record.

The Borno State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS (BOSACA) under its Executive Secretary, Barkindo Saidu, had last week made an indicting submission that would have prompted responsible leaders to even resign and tender unreserved apology for gross failure and misconduct. The ES of BOSACA had revealed that about 3800 new cases of HIV infections have been recorded in the Borno IDPs camps in less than three months. This is no doubt a world record. Not even the haven of HIV carriers, South Africa, and in any of their states or here in Nigeria in Benue State have ever recorded such alarming and highly unacceptable rate of transmission within that period. Mr. Barkindo went further to say that the 3800 cases was just recorded in 15 IDPs camps and from people that only came for voluntary screening. If others in the camps will be screened as well as the number of the infected persons may be above 6000 conservatively.

To make matters worse and in justifying our previous reports and the failure of the BOSG to check excesses of child abuse, adultery and fornication and the rise of sodomy, which is reportedly being promoted by top government officials, influential politicians and even traditional rulers, Barkindo said, “currently 2.4 per cent of the population of the state or about 108,000 persons are living with HIV and AIDS going by the demographic survey provided by the National Population Commission. We recorded 3,800 new cases of HIV between January 2017 and March this year.” Barkindo went further to say that, “70 children in the IDPs camps we visited were tested HIV positive”.

While the BOSG has failed to protect even infants in the 15 camps that were screened with an alarming 70 children at child birth that are infected with the deadly HIV virus, questions are being asked about the paternity of these innocent children; who could be their parents?

Who are those responsible for such pregnancies or are they products of legitimate marriages? How did the deadly HIV virus infiltrate camps that are 100 percent being managed by the BOSG? Who are the BOSG officials that are being accused as part of those that contributed in the spread of the HIV virus in the camps? Or did the IDPs come with such diseases from their towns and villages? Perhaps only the Chief Security Officer of the state, Mr. Kashim Shettima, NOT President Muhammadu Buhari, Gen. Tukur Buratai, NSA Monguno or the Minister of Defense, Mannir Dan Ali can answer these important questions.

To further indict the BOSG of culpability and in justifying our report that HIV/AIDS is now killing more people in Borno State than Boko Haram, the ES of BOSACA, Mr. Barkindo, submitted that “So far, in the whole state we have about 18,101 new cases of persons living with HIV within this period and only 9,438 are currently coming for the Anti-Retroviral Therapy and counseling. So more deaths should be expected and further spread of the disease as well.

In what will be seen as probably a deliberate attempt by the BOSG to subject its Boko Haram ravaged citizens to further anguish, squalor, diseases and deaths, Barkindo lamented with frustrations that “Our challenges are enormous and cannot be over emphasised. It will interest you to note that the Borno state government has not participated in any HIV programme in the last two years. Only tiny portion of the people living with HIV and AIDs can access treatment because most anti-retroviral centres have closed.

Only 32 out of the 90 anti-retroviral centres were still operational in the state. Within the last six years, the state was only able to achieve nine per cent out of its HIV reduction prevalence rate in Borno state. This was because the government and other support partners have not given priority attention to the plight of such persons.

Governor Shettima had approved only N45 million counterparts funding for HIV development programmes since December 2016, but it may surprise you to know that the fund is yet to be released”.

Lamenting further, Barkindo said, “Three months ago, I wrote a letter to about 29 Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to come to the plight of such persons but only UNICEF is assisting. On the 30 March, the Federal Government had received grant for HIV, TB and Malaria from Global Fund for AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (GPATM). But we cannot access this fund until the Borno state government provide counterpart support funding. I hope the state government will treat this matter as an emergency and provide the counterpart funding immediately so that we can access the other fund”.

Had Governor Shettima demonstrated sensitivity by providing the negligible N45 million counterparts funding that was approved by his government since December 2016 to BOSACA, it would have enabled the Agency under Mr. Barkindo to access the contributory fund and would have saved many lives by now. Ironically, the BOSG and its 23 LGAs have received over N50 billion from the Buhari administration in the last four months. During the period, the state has benefitted from PMB’s bailout funds, Paris Club refund, statutory allocation etc. While Mr. Shettima with his entourage is spending an average of N17 million through chartered plane and other expenses each time he travels to Abuja, which has been frequent (at least four to five times a month or even more), his government despite increase in allocation has failed to provide a meager N45 million counterpart support funding that will have saved the lives of many infected innocent children. Conversely, the issue of insecurity which has significantly improved in the last 20 months is not even an excuse at all for the government to stop participating in any HIV programme for as long as two years as lamented by BOSACA boss. Why did the BOSG become so careless and insensitive to allow most of the anti-retroviral centres in the state to remain closed? Is the state aware of the alarming statistics of unprecedented increase in HIV transmission in the IDPs camps? What is the state ministry of health doing?

Reports have it that as the crisis of HIV transmission in Borno State is threatening the lives of many amidst BOSG’s lack of support and commitment, some privileged appointees of the government are celebrating their millions in style and intimidating the impoverished citizens. Some are allegedly using their millions to lure young men and girls into sodomy and drug addiction. The cases are many and rampant in Borno under the watch of Mr. Shettima. At a time the government cannot afford to pay N45 million to BOSACA as its counterpart funding, the likes of the commissioner of works, Mr. Adamu Lawan a.k.a Zaufanjinba (a Kanuri word that means a spendthrift person or a person that doesn’t care about his money) is building a multimillion naira edifice along Damboa Road, Maiduguri. Zaufanjinba has reportedly named his yet to be completed edifice as New Castle. It is a masterpiece of modern architectural design. Many wondered how a commissioner in a government that could not pay pensions of retired personnel can afford to be so extravagant few kilometers away from his boss.

The tale of rich government appointees including some elected members of the National Assembly of Borno origin allegedly infecting their poor victims with the deadly HIV virus in Borno state and luring them into sodomy has affected not only the integrity of the Kashim Shettima led administration but has created deep suspicion in the minds of the citizens about whether the government has unofficially institutionalized the shameful act that has damaged many homes. Many wondered why Governor Shettima did not even want to discuss the serious issue not to talk of taking measures on how to approach it to save many innocent victims that are being infected daily. Because of the alarming rate of the transmission of HIV virus in Borno and rampant cases of sodomy, an emergency should have been declared in the state while massive awareness by government institutions and engagement of Islamic scholars to educate the populace about the danger and implication of such acts should have been arranged by the BOSG.

A very clear case that was well documented by DESERT HERALD involving a University of Maiduguri drop out and a powerful commissioner in the cabinet of Mr. Shettima is a particular example. This paper has followed the case of the young girl, Fahazain Malterab. She was initially a student of the University of Maiduguri but had to abandon her studies when she was introduced into sodomy and drug addiction by the commissioner in question. Fahazain eventually got pregnant for the said commissioner and used it as a tool for extorting money from him. Efforts by the commissioner to make her abort the pregnancy did not yield result as she refused to do so despite collecting money several times from the commissioner for that purpose. When the pregnancy reached six months, the commissioner was reported to have made two attempts to kill her but it all failed. He eventually brought the idea that she should look for a house in Kaduna to relocate so as to have her bastard child delivered there to preserve their ‘secrecy’. He was reported to have deposited N500,000 in her account for the purpose of renting the house, but Fahazain wasted the money in Maiduguri and eventually gave birth to a baby boy at University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH). The sad story about the life of the young Fahazain is that it was discovered she was HIV positive during child birth at UMTH. DESERT HERALD was reliably informed that the young girl has taken her case to His Royal Highness the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai El-Kanemi, because the said commissioner had abandoned her after giving birth.

With the official figures of the alarming rate of HIV transmission in Borno State as released by BOSACA, the closure of many Anti-Retroviral Therapy and counseling centres across the state and lack of support and commitment by the BOSG as lamented by BOSACA boss, pundits await how Mr. Shettima will treat this emergency issue of monumental importance, especially with the alleged involvement of top government officials in the spread of the deadly virus. For now, however, and due to Borno government’s glaring inability to prevent what many believed is preventable, an emerging disaster that is far more than Boko Haram is yet again consuming Borno, killing hundreds if not thousands in silence.

While the BOSG under Mr. Shettima will certainly have a date with history, posterity and even with the electorates when the time comes as it continues to gamble with the lives of a generation and future leaders by demonstrating complete lack of political will to check the excesses of glaring immorality and ignorance in its very society which gives birth to increasing cases of sodomy and all forms of fornication, DESERT HERALD will continue to focus on this all important issue until sanity is achieved and where necessary the alleged perpetrators and the promoters certainly be exposed at the appropriate time.