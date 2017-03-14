BY OBUTE JAMES
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has confirmed the receipt of President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter, informing the National Assembly of his resumption to duty.
President Buhari formally transmitted a letter to the National Assembly, informing them that he has officially resumed his duties as President on Monday.
In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Turaki Adamu Hassan, Dogara admitted receiving the letter from the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters, House of Reps, Hon. Suleiman Abdurhaman Kawu Sumaila.
The statement quoted the Speaker as saying he will read the letter to his colleagues during plenary on Tuesday since the communication was meant for them.
House of Reps Speaker, Dogara Confirms receiving Buhari’s Resumption Letter
