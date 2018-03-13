Hunkuyi Sues El-Rufai Govt, Demands N10b as Damages for Illegally Demolishing His House

BY OBUTE JAMES

Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, representing Kaduna North Senatorial District in the Senate has sued Kaduna State Government and Kaduna Geographic Information Service at state high court over what he described as illegal and unlawful demolition of his house at No 11B Sambo Road in Kaduna.

Hunkuyi who filled the case through his lawyer, Prof. Yusuf Dankofa at the Kaduna State High Court among other things is praying the court to declare that the Respondents (Kaduna State Government and KADGIS) action in arrogating to themselves the power to punitively sanction the Applicants (Hunkuyi and his Company, Muna Investment Ltd) property even if the Applicants were purportedly in default of payment of either ground rent or land use charge or for any other reason constitute a gross violation of Applicant Fundamental Human Right guaranteed under section 43 (1) and 46 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and therefore illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

Part of the prayer include “A declaration that the purported takeover of the applicant’s property located at No 11B Sambo Road Kaduna by the Respondents on the basis of purported non-payment of ground rent/land use charge or for any other reason is wrong, illegal and unconstitutional.

Hunkuyi’s lawyer also prays for an order of the court “setting aside the purported take over of the applicant’s property.”

The lawyer is asking for “An Order of this Honourable Court mandating the Respondents to pay the Applicant the sum of N10,000,000,000 (ten billion naira) being aggravated, punitive and general damages against the Respondents jointly and severally for the violation of the Applicant’s Fundamental Human Right.”

The case with suit no: KDH/KAD/227/2018 is scheduled for 15th March, 2018.