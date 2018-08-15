Husband’s insatiable appetite for sex ends 7-yr-old marriage

A Grade “C” Customary Court in Iseyin, Oyo State, on Wednesday dissolved a seven-year-old marriage between one Baliki Oke and her husband, Arowolo, over the man’s incessant demand for sex.

Baliki had approached the court in July seeking dissolution of her marriage to Arowolo over his frequent sex demand.

She told the court that the union had produced a six-year-old boy.

“My husband wants to kill me with sex, he demands sex more than he does for food, he wants to have sex with me six times in a day before he gets satisfied.

“Arowolo goes to the farm very early in the morning and would not wait for me to bring his lunch.

“He will come home in the afternoon just to have sex twice before he goes back to the farm and would still make demands when he returns at night.

“Anytime I try to resist him, he will beat me till I surrender.

“I have decided to quit for the sake of my life, I don’t want to die now, my lord, please dissolve this marriage,’’ she said.

Responding, Arowolo, who did not refute the claims of his estranged wife, told the court that he has a high sex drive.

“I have worked very hard to solve this problem of incessant sex urge to no avail.

“The truth is that I can’t cope with life without sex, I can’t work, eat or play, sex is more important to me than anything else in life.

“I have been suffering since she packed out of our house about 10 days ago; I have not been going to work, I have begged her relatives to plead with her on my behalf,” he said.

Arowolo, who urged the court not to dissolve the marriage, also promised that he will check his urge for sex if she returns.

Delivering judgment, the president of the court, Adelodun Raheem, said that all the efforts of the court to plead with the wife and her relatives to resolve the crisis did not yield a positive result.

Raheem, consequently, dissolved the marriage and granted the custody of their child to Baliki.

He ordered Arowolo to be paying N2,500 weekly to the court’s registrar for the child’s upkeep.

