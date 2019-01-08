I accept responsibility for service chiefs’ performance – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says the performance of the service chiefs may have been disappointing but he will continue to accept responsibility for not changing them.

Buhari said this during an interview aired on Arise TV which was monitored by our correspondent.

The President said having been a military administrator, minister and head of state, he would not make hasty decisions on some issues.

He said removing service chiefs in the middle of a fight against insurgency may not be right.

When asked if it wasn’t yet time to remove service chiefs in the light of increasing insecurity, Buhari said, “While fighting insecurity, if you remove service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, if you don’t wait for an appropriate time to do it, then you create competition within the service.

“There are many ambitious people waiting within the service but only one man can be chief of army staff, only one man can be chief of air staff, only one man can be IG. Don’t forget that it was this administration that appointed them.

“I didn’t know them personally. I followed records and I think I picked the best. Of course, their performance may be disappointing but I accept responsibility for not changing them.”

