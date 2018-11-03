I did not collect bribe from contractor–Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has denied collecting bribe from any contractor as alleged by online medium Daily Nigerian.

Testifying before the committee on Friday, Ganduje, represented by the Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the video clips released by the publisher of Daily Nigerian was aimed at tarnishing his image politically.

Ganduje said the allegation levelled against him are injurious.

Chairman of the committee, Hon Baffa Babba Danagundi, assured the public that justice would be done to all parties involved.

