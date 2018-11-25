I Hold Atiku In High Esteem – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that he has high respect and esteem for the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Buhari made the disclosure on Sunday at the turbanning ceremony of the former Vice President as the 7th Waziri of Adamawa at his Royal Highness place in Yola, the Lamido of Adamawa, Mohammed Barkindo Mustafa.

Buhari who is the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, expressed profound joyed at Atiku’s the level of sportsmanship by sending him an invitation for his turbanning ceremony.

“I have high respect and high esteem for Atiku based on our long historical relationship and l wish him a successful turbanning ceremony,” he said.

President Buhari was represented by the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Alhaji Mohammed Bello.

He said the president also sends his greetings and appreciation to the 7th Waziri for sending a letter of invitation to him.

Former President Olusegun Obasunjo who spoke earlier said Atiku deserved the position bestowed on him because while they were in Abuja dealing with state and international matters the new Waziri has always got.

