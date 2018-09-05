I may poison my husband, divorce –seeking wife tells Court

An Ibadan-based woman and mother of three, Ronke Olanrewaju, on Wednesday asked an Ile-Tuntun Customary Court to dissolve her marriage with her husband.

The petitioner also threatened to poison her husband, Sunday, if the court declined to grant her request due to the persistent battery she had been subjected to in her home.

In her petition to the court, Ronke, a trader, said that she was tired of her husband’s incessant beatings and may be compelled to resort to self help.

“Sunday has continually made marriage a thing of regret and frustration for me.

“Anytime men enter into my shop to buy goods, Sunday becomes offended and accuses me of having extra-marital affairs with them.

“Then, he descends heavily on me, battering me mercilessly.

“My lord, it would have been better if he had stopped at just beating me.

“Sunday also treats my mother with disdain by beating her as well.

“In fact, he treats her like a rag.

“In his wickedness, he often locks me up in the belief that he is above the law as a politician.

“If this court refuses to grant my divorce prayer, I might poison him,” Ronke said.

The respondent, who opposed the suit, admitted to the allegations levelled against him.

Sunday, who lives at Ona-Ara area of Ibadan with his wife, pleaded with the court to help preserve his marriage.

“My lord, I am guilty of the allegation levelled against me and I am ready to turn a new leaf.

“I don’t know what usually comes over me before beating Ronke.

“Please, help me to beg her not to leave me, I am ready to sign an undertaking never to lay my hands on her anymore.

“There is nobody to take of the children if Ronke leaves me and I don’t want my children to undergo the kind of hardship I experienced.

“I don’t think that I can ever get a loving wife like Ronke again,” Sunday stated.

Henry Agbaje, the court’s president, advised the duo to maintain the status quo by embracing peace.

He adjourned the case till Sept. 18 for further hearing.

