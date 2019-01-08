I never told EFCC to stop Akpabio probe – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has denied insinuations that he asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to stop the probe of a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio, after the latter joined the All Progressives Congress last year.

Buhari said this during an interview aired on Arise TV which was monitored by our correspondent.

The President described as unfair allegations that he was protecting some corrupt persons in his government while those in the opposition were being hounded.

When asked why Akpabio, who was under probe for allegedly diverting N100bn was left untouched, Buhari said he did not know but he did not instruct the EFCC to do so.

The President said he had formed the habit of following due process since his ouster as head of state in 1985 when he was fighting corruption through rash methods.

He said, “I don’t think Akpabio, when he moved to the APC, that I said he should be left alone. I cannot remember asking the EFCC, the ICPC, the police or anybody to spare any corrupt person or incompetent person.

“I haven’t done it and I challenge you to expose any.”

When asked if the anti-graft agencies were acting in line with his body language, he said, “Why should they fear my body language?”

