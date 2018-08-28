I REGRET EVER SUPPORTING BUHARI AGAINST JONATHAN – KWANKWASO

Former Kano State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirant, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso said that he regretted ever supporting President Muhammadu Buhari in 2014 against the then President Goodluck Jonathan.

Kwankwaso said he and other people that dumped the PDP to bring in Buhari as president were currently regretting their actions.

Kwankwaso, who was in Owerri, the Imo state capital on a consultation visit to PDP members, condemned President Buhari’s approach to “reviving the nation’s economy”.

According to him, “Nigerians are fed up with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) “and would be happy seeing PDP return to power.

“I am sure other people like me that dumped the PDP to support President Muhammadu Buhari in 2014 against the then President Goodluck Jonathan are currently regretting their actions.”

He added, “from North to South, the citizens are looking for a government that would not pay emphasis on religion, ethnicity and culture but national development. PDP’s government in 2019 shall bring development and create the adequate platforms that provide jobs for teeming Nigerians.

“I have been in Southeast in last few days and I want to say that the state of infrastructure in this region is incredible. It is either that the government lacks the capacity to improve the economy or something. Electricity is important in this country. The people need a government that will be just and provide jobs for teeming young Nigerians”.

