I Was Shocked When Lawmakers Demanded Bribe, Threatened Me – NAFDAC DG

The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mojisola Adeyeye, has revealed some ‘abnormalities’ she has experienced during her time on the job.

According to her when she assumed her role as NAFDAC DG, some House of Representatives members demanded bribes from her and even threatened her upon refusing to concede to their demand.

“When I came to NAFDAC, there were a lot of things that were wrong. Take oversight function or whatever that is done, I was shocked when I was told to give money, I said money for what? … money to the committee that visited us. The Health Care Services Committee of the House of Representatives,” she said on Friday during an interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily.

Adeyeye further stated that the request from the federal lawmakers came at a time the agency was ‘bleeding profusely’ from a paucity of funds.

Beyond shocking, she described the day as the worst day of her life as ‘a chief regulator.’

“I said I cannot. For just the visit? I couldn’t believe my ears because it saddens me. Yes, it can be referred to as them asking for a bribe. It saddens me. This is an organisation that was bleeding profusely.

“It wasn’t taken well at all. I was threatened and I couldn’t believe that too, you are threatening me?” she stated.

Speaking further, the NAFDAC boss explained that since assuming office in 2017, the agency has cleared debts of about 3 billion Naira.

Asked how funds are generated, she stated that officials rake in money from user fees and the Internally Generated Revenue.

According to her, user fees comprise charges on companies for the evaluation and subsequent approval of their products.

