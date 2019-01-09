I will challenge INEC if they endorsed any APC Candidate- Says Bello Matawalle

BY UMAR FAROUQ IFEANYICHUKWU NWANNAH

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara state, Hon. Dr Bello Mohammed purpularly known as Bello Matawalle has vowed that he would appeal should the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) allow the APC to contest any election in Zamfara state comes the 2019 general elections in the state.

Addressing newsmen in Gusau Zamfara state capital, the gubernatorial hopeful noted that the constitutional 60 days for any party to produce its candidates has elapsed.

According to him no responsible electoral body would accept such costly political mistake, warning that INEC should not venture to rubbish itself or play with the intelligence of over one hundred and eight million Nigerians.

Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle noted that Nigerians were watching the trends of event and are ready to defend their democratic future.

He further warned that the ruling party should never use their power of encumbency to rubbish the democratic process in the country especially in Zamfara state where every body are tired of the constant killings, kidnappings and raping of innocent women including house wives and young ladies.

Continuing, the former federal lawmaker explained that if voted into office in Zamfara state it would no longer be a business as usual as he assured that he had put all his strategies in place to work out modalities that can enable the state and the people to regain their lost glory.

Speaking further, he assured that his first priority would be to pay the state civil servants the 30,000 naira minimum wage so that normal activities can go on.

Mr. Matawalle stressed that those agitating for state of emergency do not know the economic and political implications, saying that Zamfara state people have been wandering in an empty wilderness searching for a reliable formular because the state has over the last twenty years having rulers and never had any leader that govern putting the interest of the common man above any other interests.

