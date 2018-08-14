I will restructure Nigeria if elected president — Makarfi

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Ahmed Markafi, has promised to restructure Nigeria to the best interest of every citizen if elected next year.

According to a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Markafi said this on Monday in Asaba when he met with Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and delegates to the forthcoming national convention of the party from the state.

Mr Markarfi was a two-term governor of Kaduna State, senator and former caretaker committee chairman of the PDP.

He is one of about a dozen members seeking the PDP ticket for the presidential election in 2019.

He said if elected in 2019, he will restructure the country in the interest of every Nigerian and this will include “institutional restructuring to make our institutions accountable to the people.”

He called for the decentralisation of power for equity sake and urged the Federal Government to stop all sorts of killings and clashes going on in the country.

Mr Makarfi listed his achievements and sacrifices for the PDP, describing himself as credible to lead the country.

“I am not an opportunist; in 2007, I was basically the presumed candidate to take over from President Olusegun Obasanjo but, for some reasons, person who was behind me in the ballot was selected.”

He urged the party to ensure it picks the most credible candidate.

“We have never been given a task that we did not perform and we remain focused and never distracted.

“PDP must present a credible candidate that all class of people will feel comfortable with, associate with and come out to cast their votes for and protect the vote.

“If we act correctly, the people will be with us and the finances will be enough to give the party victory. But if we present a wrong candidate, no amount of money will give us victory,” he said.

Speaking with journalists, Mr Okowa said he came out of his conversation with Mr Markafi with the conviction that the aspirant understands the problems of Nigeria.

“Going into 2019, it is only God that can decide the best for us as a country, and as a party, the best we can do, is to ensure a free and fair primaries at the national convention,” the governor said.

“There is no doubt that listening to Senator Ahmed Makarfi, he understands the problems of this country, he has a lot of exposure and he is a very honest man,” the governor said.

“As you (Ahmed Makarfi) continue to reach out to Nigerians, travelling by road will expose you more to a lot and we hope you continue to do your best as you take your campaign to every part of Nigeria.

“As a State Governor, I will continue to stay as neutral as I can,” the governor stated.

The chairman of PDP in the state, Kingsley Esiso, described Mr Markafi as “a straight forward personality, a gentleman, a consensus builder and a good manager of man and resources.”

Source: PREMIUM TIMES