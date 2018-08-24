I’m in control of Justice Dept, Sessions replies Trump

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has fired back at President Donald Trump after the president said he “never took control” of the Department of Justice.

Mr Sessions, in a statement after Mr Trump’s attack, said he was in charge of the department from day one, adding, however, that the department would not be influenced by politics.

“While I am Attorney General, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.

“I demand the highest standards, and where they are not met, I take action.

“However, no nation has a more talented, more dedicated group of law enforcement investigators and prosecutors than the United States.

“I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in, which is why we have had unprecedented success at effectuating the President’s agenda – one that protects the safety and security and rights of the American people, reduces violent crime, enforces our immigration laws, promotes economic growth, and advances religious liberty.

“I am proud to serve with them and proud of the work we have done in successfully advancing the rule of law,” Mr Sessions said in a statement.

Mr Trump had lashed out at Sessions in an interview that aired on Fox News Thursday morning.

“I put in an attorney general who never took control of the Justice Department. Jeff Sessions never took control of the Justice Department. It’s sort of an incredible thing,” Mr Trump said during the interview.

The president had frequently criticised Mr Sessions since taking office and often expresses frustration over the attorney general’s recusant decision over the Russia investigation.

Mr Trump said even his “enemies” had told him that Mr Sessions should have informed him he planned to be recusant so that he could have picked a different attorney general. (NAN)

