I’m not a Nigerian citizen, you can’t arrest, revoke my bail, Nnamdi Kanu throws a challenge

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Saturday shocked many when he said that he is not a Nigerian citizen.

Disclosing this in a programme on ‘Radio Biafra’, Kanu opined that he would challenge the court order directing his arrest in the UK.

Recall that a federal high court in Abuja yesterday revoked his bail for his continued absence in court. The same court also issued an arrest warrant against the IPOB leader.

Nnamdi Kanu bashed after comment on Atiku

But reacting to his arrest warrant, Kanu according to Thecable, averred, “The revocation of my bail will never ever hold; they can never convict us because we have done nothing wrong,” he said.

“Every move they make, every decision they take, I will challenge. I have instructed my lawyers, we will challenge in a competent court of law here in Britain where law actually works. I am waiting for them.

IPOB replies Anthony Nwoko who accused Nnamdi Kanu, of collecting money from APC govt

“Any day you instruct INTERPOL, that day I will take it up in court and they must answer because here is a civilised country.

“First, I am not a Nigerian citizen. Your bail revocation will never ever work. Anybody interested in revoking my bail would have asked the army what they were doing in my place.”

Like this: Like Loading...