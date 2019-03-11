In a victory speech, Yobe Gov- elect, Mala Buni promises to be magnanimous in victory

The Yobe State governor- elect, Mai-Mala Buni, has urged opposition parties in the state to join hands with him and move the state forward.

Buni who was elected across political party dovide made the call in his victory/acceptance speech in Damaturu, the state capital on Monday.

Mr Buni was the national secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC and was the favourite candidate to win before his election on the platform of the party on Saturday.

“To those who did not vote for us, the elections are over and we still remain the good people of Yobe.”

“I extend hands of fellowship to every one of you to join hands with me and contribute meaningfully to the development of our state,” he said.

Mr Buni reiterated his determination to justify the confidence reposed in him by people of the state.

“I also want to thank you immensely for the confidence reposed in me and my election as the state governor.

“I promise to justify this confidence, make your choice a worthy investment and pledge to make our state the pride of all,” he said.

This paper reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Mai-Mala Buni as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Yobe.

Meanwhile, DESERT HERALD gathered that celebrations has continued in almost all parts of the State.

