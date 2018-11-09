In Kano, plot to replace Shekarau thickens

The plot to divert the senatorial ticket of former minister of education, Ibrahim Shekarau, by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has reached advance stage.

Reports have it that the party apparatchik was planning to replace Shekarau with another highly-favoured candidate for the Kano Central senatorial ticket.

The two-term governor defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC about two months ago, after the PDP leadership in the state was ceded to Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso. No thanks to long political rivalry between the two former governors.

Shekarau accepted to return to the APC on some conditions, including automatic senatorial ticket, The Guardian learnt.

A source within the government circles confirmed the plot, adding that it was due to alleged criminal case against Shekarau before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Shekarau is standing trial over alleged N950 million fraud instituted against him by the EFCC.

“He (Shekarau) will be removed in due course. The arrangement is already perfected. Of course, the party has till November 17 to substitute his name. The party is being very careful and running from legal battle that will led to automatic disqualification after the election,” the source hinted.

When contacted, state secretary of the APC, Zakari Sarina, who claimed to be unaware of the move, however, confirmed that five members of the House of Assembly would be replaced.Although Zakari revealed that that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had notified the party of candidates with criminal cases before the EFCC.

Shekarau’s spokesman, Yau Sule, however refuted the report, insisting that the case was part of political blackmail.

