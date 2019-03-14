Inconclusive elections: Protesters demand immediate resignation of INEC Boss

– Protesters affiliated with the Save Nigeria Democracy Group fault INEC over the the recent spate of inconclusive elections declared by the commission

– The group claims the results from the just concluded general elections did not reflect the true voting direction of Nigerians

A group of protesters on Wednesday, March 13, trooped to the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) demanding the resignation of Mahmood Yakubu over the recent spate of inconclusive elections declared by the commission.

The protesters affiliated with the Save Nigeria Democracy Group (SNDG) expressed their opposition to the spate of inconclusive elections declared by the commission claimed the results from the just concluded elections did not reflect the true voting direction of Nigerians, This Day reports.

Some of the protesters were seen carrying different placards with inscriptions such as “The People’s mandate can not be stolen”, “Atiku will not congratulate Buhari”, “Prof.Yakubu must resign”, “Inconclusive election is a shame”, and “Atiku will get justice,” among many others.

The leader of the group, Tijani Abdulmumuni, told the INEC representative, who came to receive the protesters, that the commission’s failure to conclude the collation of results from some states was dangerous at it could plunge the country into chaos.

“This latest show of desperation has further strengthened earlier concerns of widespread voter suppression, targetted violence, militarisation of the political space and systematic inflation of figures that punctuated the presidential and National Assembly elections,” Abdulmumuni said.

“It also heightens the fear of the dire consequences of the federal government muscling INEC and the nation’s security into turning blind eyes to obvious infractions and violations of the federal constitutional provisions and Electoral Act and the regulations/guidelines regulating the 2019 general election and went ahead to uphold and announce a tailored result that only serve the ruling APC.”

The group said it rejected what it called concocted results that emanated in the 2019 general elections.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Enugu state, says it may seek legal redress over false allegations leveled against the commission and security agencies during the conduct of 2019 general elections.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Emeka Ononamadu, said this during the post 2019 general elections media briefing held on Tuesday, March 12, in Enugu, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Ononamadu decried political rascality displayed by some political groups and political gladiators during the elections in the state.

