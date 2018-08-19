Indian club East Bengal sign Kano Pillars striker Gambo

India’s football giants East Bengal on Sunday announced the signing of Nigerian striker Mohammed Gambo for the 2018-19 season, according to a report by newkerala.com

Gambo, who moved from Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) club Kano Pillars, is one of the highest goal scorers for the outfit.

Gambo has won three NPFL titles with the Kano Pillars in his decade-long association with the club and has also represented them in the CAF Champions League.

The 30-year-old made his international debut in 2012 and has been capped seven times for Nigeria. He was a part of the Nigerian team in the match against Spain at the 2013 Confederations Cup in Brazil.

“It is a great pleasure to be associated with the legendary club and I am excited to keep living my passion for football and keep performing well as we strike more goals together,” Gambo said in a statement.

East Bengal, based in the Indian city of Kolkata, have great ambitions, MSN.com

reported.

The club management is also in advance talks with Spanish coach Alejandro Menendez Garcia.

The club has also been busy in the transfer market. They secured the services of 2018 Costa Rican World Cupper,Johnny Acosta, which was one of the biggest signings in Indian football.

Acosta has arrived in Kolkata, but he is awaiting legal formalities to make his debut at the ‘Kolkata Maidan.’

Lack of strikers has been the main problem for the red-and-gold brigade in the last season and even during the ongoing Calcutta Premier League.

With Bali Gagandeep failing to make a mark, Jobby Justin is the only scorer they can rely on. The inclusion of Mohammed will provide the much-needed support up front.

On the other hand, Alejandro Menendez Garcia, also on East Bengal’s radar, has worked with the Real Madrid youth team. He is currently employed by the Spanish team, Burgos.

According to reports, the Spanish manager will be at the helm of affairs of East Bengal with assistants.

