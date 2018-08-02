INEC reacts to court verdict ordering arrest of Mahmood Yakubu

Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, Publicity Director, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has reacted to a federal high court ruling in Abuja, which issued an arrest warrant on Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the electoral body.

Stephen Pam, the presiding judge, ordered Yakubu to be arrested after the INEC chairman failed to appear before him for the third time.

The INEC boss had on July 10, refused to appear before the court.

Pam made the order for Mahmood to appear before it while ruling on a preliminary objection by INEC and it’s Chairman in a contempt proceeding filed by Ejike Oguebego and Chuks Okoye, Chairman and Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Anambra State, respectively.

The judge asked the police to immediately arrest the INEC chairman for failing to appear three consecutive times.

Reacting, however, Osaze-Uzzi said he does not think Yakubu is in the country.

“It is a legal matter, it is under process and I cannot comment on it. I am not aware that Professor Yakubu is in the country,” Osaze-Uzzi said.

“I don’t think he is in the country but I cannot comment on that. We have not been briefed by the lawyers. When I am briefed, the commission will issue a statement. But I have not been able to talk to either Professor Yakubu or the lawyers,” he added.

