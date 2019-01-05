Insecurity: CP Zanna assumes duty as Zamfara Police Commissioner

CP Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim, mni has assumed duty as the new Commissioner Of Police in Zamfara State Command of Nigeria Police Force. A statement by SP Mohammed Shehu, Police Public Relations Officer, Zamfara State Police Command,Gusau said the new Commissioner of Police assumed duty on 1st January, 2019

According to the statement, the new Zamfara State CP,an indigene of Borno State was born on 26th November, 1962. He obtained a Bachelor science degree (Bsc) in political science and Master Science degree (Msc) in International Relations and Strategic Studies both from University of Jos, Plateau State.

On professional and work experience, CP Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim mni, was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force, on 15th March, 1988. On successful completion of training at the Nigeria Police Academy Annex, Kaduna, he was posted to Borno State Police Command, where he had a one year compulsory attachment at Biu Divisional Police Headquarters.

He later served in various Commands and formations across the country which includes; Divisional Traffic Officer (DTO) Damaturu, Yobe state Police Command;Aide de Camp (ADC)to H.E the Executive Governor of Yobe state;Commanding officer 25 PMF Squadron Azummi, Abia State and 27 PMF Squadron Katsina and Area Commander Katsina and Warri in Delta State.

He as Director Peace keeping Operations FHQ Abuja; Commissioner of Police Department of information Technology FHQ Abuja; Commissioner of Police Yobe state Command; Commissioner of Police Delta State Command.

CP Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim mni, attended various professional courses both within and outside Nigeria which includes; Advance Detective course, Police Staff College, Jos; Commanders conference PMF Training School, Gwoza, Borno State;Indonesian Military Language School, Pondok-Labu Jakarta and Police Staff College (SESPIM POLRI) Lembang, Bandung, Indonesia. He was also a Participant of SEC Course 40, 2018, at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru Jos, Plateau State where he graduated as a Member of the National Institute, mni last year.

As a proficient and astute investigator, CP Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim mni, was appointed a member of the Presidential Investigation team on “crude oil theft” in Nigeria set up by former president Goodluck E. Jonathan.

The new CP while addressing officers and men of the Command reiterated his determination and total commitment to enhance robust Policing to actualize the transformation and repositioning Agenda of the Inspector General of Police IGP Ibrahim Idris NPM, mni. He also appeals for Continued Support and Cooperation from Members of the Public by giving the Police useful and timely information to enable the Command rid the state of all vicious crimes.

