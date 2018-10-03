It’s insulting to say I’ve rancour with Ambode – Tinubu

A former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday said it is insulting to suggest there is a feud between him and the embattled incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Mr Tinubu spoke Tuesday afternoon as the All Progressives Congress governorship primary election between Mr Ambode and Babajide Sanwo-Olu was underway in Lagos State. The exercise is now a subject of controversy after the chairman of the electoral panel, Clement Ebiri, distanced himself from it.

Mr Ambode’s challenger, Mr Sanwo-Olu, has the backing of Mr Tinubu and the Lagos APC establishment.

“Whatever is happening now I have to submit myself to the party members,” said Mr Tinubu at his polling unit in Ward C, Ikeja. “People want to participate in what is happening and we have to let that happen.”

He continued: “I will regard that rancour between me and the governor as an insult. I brought Ambode to the people, he was a civil servant under me. He performed very well as a civil servant. And when he showed interest in politics after leadership courses in Harvard and others we gave him the opportunity and we presented him to the party and the party accepted him.”

Mr. Tinubu however said whosoever emerged as the party’s candidate would have his support.

The final result for Ward C, Mr. Tinubu’s ward comprising Olusosun, Alausa and Oregun saw Mr. Ambode poll four votes while his opponent, Mr Sanwo-Olu had 960 votes.

In other places also, Mr Sanwo-Olu gained a massive lead, leaving Mr Ambode far behind.

However, with the announcement by Mr Ebiri, a fresh primary may be held in the state.

