JAMB Extends 2018 UTME Registration Deadline

The Joint Admissions and

Matriculation Board on Tuesday February 6 extended

the registration for 2018 Unified

Tertiary Matriculation Examination .

The board said registration for the examination will now end on February 11 , 2018.

JAMB’ s spokesman , Dr . Fabian Benjamin announced this in a statement on Tuesday evening.

“JAMB as a responsive organisation has taken the decision albeit with great hesitation to accommodate candidates who failed to register between the two months window period that ended at midnight

of Tuesday , 6 th February , 2018 .

“ The failure of these candidates to

register is unfortunate and the Board

hastens to add that this culture of

impunity will not be tolerated and

indeed penalty may be imposed for

late registration in future .

“ Candidates are therefore strongly

advised to take advantage of the

extension to register as request for further extension would not be entertained.”