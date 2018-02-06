JAMB Extends 2018 UTME Registration Deadline

The Joint Admissions and
Matriculation Board on Tuesday February 6 extended
the registration for 2018 Unified
Tertiary Matriculation Examination .
The board said registration for the examination will now end on February 11 , 2018.
JAMB’ s spokesman , Dr . Fabian Benjamin announced this in a statement on Tuesday evening.
“JAMB as a responsive organisation has taken the decision albeit with great hesitation to accommodate candidates who failed to register between the two months window period that ended at midnight
of Tuesday , 6 th February , 2018 .
“ The failure of these candidates to
register is unfortunate and the Board
hastens to add that this culture of
impunity will not be tolerated and
indeed penalty may be imposed for
late registration in future .
“ Candidates are therefore strongly
advised to take advantage of the
extension to register as request for further extension would not be entertained.”