Jim Iyke arrested for slapping Dana Air worker

Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, was on Monday arrested at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, for allegedly slapping a worker of Dana Air.

It was gathered that the actor arrived late for a 12.15pm flight to Abuja and the airline’s security personnel tried to search him.

An eyewitness said, “Iyke refused to be searched and pushed the man away; but the man insisted that he must be searched.”

The action was said to have angered Iyke who allegedly slapped the security man. Iyke was subsequently arrested by the police.

Dana Air’s Media and Communications Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa, said Iyke had been released.

The Public Relations Officer, Airport Police Command, Alabi Joseph, said Iyke was released after he apologised.

The actor’s manager, Michael Udo, who spoke to our correspondent on the telephone, said the flight was held for Iyke because he knew the airport manager.

Udo said. “At the boarding gate, a security officer stopped him for screening, but Iyke explained that the flight was about leaving and he needed to board fast.”

