Jonathan Announces Book Presentation With Buhari As Special Guest Of Honour

Former president Goodluck Jonathan has announced the launching of his new book, titled My Transition Hours, with President Muhammadu Buhari as special guest of honour.

The book will be launched on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, with ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo as chairman of the occasion.

The former president took to his twitter handle to make the announcement on Tuesday, November 13. He tweeted: “Coming next week in bookshops all over the world, my book, #MyTransitionHours’

Guests of honour include former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama; former Nigerian heads of state, General Yakubu Gowon, General Ibrahim Babangida, General Abdusalami Abubakar; presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; and former vice president of Nigeria, Namadi Sambo.

The book will be reviewed by the former chief justice of Nigeria, Salihu Alfa Belgore, and will be presented by the former minister of defence, retired General Theophilus Danjuma.

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, will be the royal father of the day.

