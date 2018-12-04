Jonathan shakes the entire Sokoto Caliphate for PDP’s Atiku Abubakar

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, stated yesterday, that only the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, can feed Nigerians three times a day.

Jonathan asked Nigerians to vote Atiku Abubakar, the party’s Presidential Candidate in the 2019 general elections, “so that all of us will have food to eat.”

Speaking at the flag-off of the 2019 Presidential election campaign by the PDP, Jonathan said that the North-West is the most populous part of Nigeria, and it is the region’s time to show Nigeria the way.

“We have seen four Presidents, from Obasanjo, to our late brother, Yar’Adua, to myself, and to the current President. You have seen how the various Presidents and the various parties have worked, and one thing that is very clear, is that PDP is still the number one party”, Jonathan said.

“There is something that all of us need as human beings, everybody eats, everybody, everyday must eat, and if you cannot eat well, then you are not happy.

“PDP is the only party that can make sure all of us eat very well, in the morning, in the afternoon, and in the evening.”

He told the mammoth crowd, that they should endeavor not to vote wrong, else their children and grandchildren will not forgive them.

“Let us not make any mistakes, those of us that are adults, old enough to vote, if we vote wrongly, our children and grandchildren will not forgive us”, he added.

“Today, our country has a lot of challenges; look at all the Presidential Candidates, all of them are good people, but among all, we have seen that it is only Atiku that can deliver.

“If you have a soccer match, you go with your best 11, you do not manage, if you have a wrestling or a boxing tournament, you go with your best, you do not manage.

“Atiku is experienced enough; he has demonstrated clearly from his personal life and his business life, that he has that capacity to bring this country to one, and make our economy grow, so that all of us will have food to eat.”

