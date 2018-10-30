Kaduna Crisis: Police Arrest 93 Suspects

By PRNigeria – Posted: 2 hours ago1318

Peace and normalcy have been restored throughout Kaduna State, most especially at Kasuwar Magani Town and other part of Kaduna South.

A total number of Ninety Three (93) Suspects were arrested in connection with the multiple killings and wanton destruction of private and public properties worth millions of Naira in the State. Forty Three (43) Suspects are currently being prosecuted while Fifty (50) suspects in Police custody are under investigation and will be arraigned in court soon. Investigation is being intensified to arrest other suspects still at large. The Police in the State in collaboration with other security and safety agencies will continue the confidence building patrols throughout the State and sustain the normalcy that have been restored.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni has directed Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 7 Headquarters to meet with all the stakeholders in the State to give peace a chance and sustain the normalcy that have been restored.

CASE 2: ARREST OF TEN (10) SUSPECTS FOR KIDNAPPING, ARMED ROBBERY AND CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY RESPONSIBLE FOR THE KIDNAP OF ABDULHAZEEZ ABDULBAZIR BASIR IN FUNTUA, KATSINA STATE.

SUSPECTS

i. Hussaini Abdullahi ‘m’ 42Yrs – Gang Leader

ii. Ibrahim Umar ‘m’ 60Yrs

iii. Abubakar Idris ‘m’ 20Yrs

iv. Samaila Abdullahi ‘m’ 28Yrs

v. Saidu Ibrahim ‘m’ 20Yrs

vi. Halidu Ibrahim ‘m’ 30Yrs

vii. Shaibu Maikudi ‘m’ 20Yrs

viii. Ibrahim Alhasan ‘m’ 45Yrs

ix. Mohammed Adamu ‘m’ 22Yrs

x. Shehu Lawal ‘m’ 32Yrs

EXHIBITS

i. Five (5) AK47 Rifles

ii. One (1) Locally Made Pump Action Rifle

iii. One Hundred and Five (105) AK47 Ammunition

On the 12th of August, 2018, the above mention vicious and notorious suspects invaded the house of one Abdulbasir Abubakar Jargaba in Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State and robbed him of valuables. The suspects further kidnapped the Eight (8) years old Son (Abdulhazeez Abdulbazir Basir) of Alh. Abdulbasir Abubakar Jargaba to their hideout, held him in their captivity for Eleven (11) days and released after collection of ransom.

2. Consequent on the above, the Inspector General of Police directed the IGP Monitoring Unit Strike Force to investigate the matter and bring perpetrators to justice.

3. The operatives of the IGP Special Strike Force on violent crimes working on actionable intelligence, trailed the suspects to their hideout in Birnin Gwari Forest off Sabowa Road, Katsina, Katsina State and arrested the above mentioned vicious and notorious kidnapping/armed robbery suspects after a fierce gun battle between the Police operatives and the criminal syndicate. Five (5) AK47 Rifles, One (1) Locally Made Pump Action Rifle and One Hundred and Five (105) AK47 Ammunition were recovered from their possession.

4. The suspects have confessed and admitted to their various criminal roles in the commission of the crime. They have also confessed to be responsible for the recent cases of kidnapping and armed robbery in Katsina State and its environs.

CASE 3: ARREST OF TWO (2) SUSPECTS FOR KIDNAPPING, ARMED ROBBERY AND CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TERRORIZING INNOCENT ROAD USERS AND TRAVELLERS ALONG KADUNA-ABUJA AND KADUNA – NIGER HIGHWAYS

SUSPECTS

i. Lawali Abubakar ‘m’ 35Yrs – Gang Leader (An Ex- Convict, having served jailed term for Four (4) years for offence of Criminal Conspiracy, Armed Robbery, Kidnapping and culpable Homicide)

ii. Adamu Dahiru ‘m’ 56Yrs

Following complaints of kidnapping and armed robbery along the Kaduna – Abuja and Kaduna – Niger highways and attack on residents, travellers and other road users along the highway, the IGP Special Strike Force on violent crimes carried out raids of identified criminal hideouts and kidnappers den in the Forest within Niger, Kaduna and FCT, arrested the above mentioned suspects, Lawali Abubakar ‘m’ 35Yrs (An Ex- Convict, having served jailed term for Four (4) years for offence of Criminal Conspiracy, Armed Robbery, Kidnapping and culpable Homicide) and Adamu Dahiru ‘m’ 56Yrs in their hideout at Madaro Forest, off Birnin Gwari Road, Kaduna State. Two (2) of their victims were rescued in the operation.

2. Effort is being intensified to arrest other members of the gang still at large.

CASE 4: ARREST OF SIX (6) SUSPECTS FOR ARMED ROBBERY, CAR SNATCHING AND RECEIVING ROBBED VEHICLES

SUSPECTS

i. Abdulsalam Adamu ‘m’ 30Yrs – Gang Leader

ii. Ali Isa ‘m’ 35Yrs

iii. Abubakar Usman ‘m’ 35Yrs

iv. Hamisu Abdulahi ‘m’ 34Yrs

v. Adamu Usman ‘m’ 28Yrs

vi. Musa Jafaru ‘m’ 32Yrs

Exhibit

i. One (1) Unregistered Toyota Camry 2006 Model, Gold Colour

Following reports from the Cross River State Police command on a case of stolen vehicle (Toyota Camry 2006 Model, Gold Colour) on 13th September, 2018, the operatives of the IGP Special Strike Force on violent crimes while on stop and search operations along uguwan Sarki in Kaduna North, Kaduna State arrested the following suspects (i) Abdulsalam Adamu ‘m’ 30Yrs (ii) Ali Isa ‘m’ 35Yrs (iii) Abubakar Usman ‘m’ 35Yrs and (iv) Hamisu Abdulahi ‘m’ 34Yrs in the act of selling the said vehicle.

2. Adamu Usman ‘m’ 28Yrs and Musa Jafaru ‘m’ 32Yrs were also arrested on the 4th of October, 2018 at Kura along Zaria – Kaduna express road in the process of receiving a robbed Honda Civic (unregistered). They have confessed to the Police investigators to be members of car snatching syndicate and other trans-border crimes.

Investigations into all the cases are being concluded and all suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

Ag. DCP JIMOH MOSHOOD

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA

Like this: Like Loading...