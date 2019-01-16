KADUNA: EFCC Bursts, Arrests Bank Fraud Syndicate ….Suspects Arraigned in court

By DESERT HERALD

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, office in Kaduna has Wednesday January 16, 2019 arraigned before High Court 5, NDA Junction, Kaduna five people suspected of conspiring among themselves to commit theft of a sum of Four hundred and sixty six million naira (N466,000,000.00) from a bank.

The 5 suspects are Bashir Abdullahi Mohammed (m), Oche Ogenyi(m) and Adefile Taofile Kayode (m). Others include Rabiu Aliko Lawan (m) and Mmadu Matthew Onyekachi (m).

The attempt to commit theft, according to the charge, constitutes an offence contrary to and punishable under section 57 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State 2017.

Information from the EFCC reveals that on Sunday December 2, 2018 the suspects falsely credited a certain Polaris Bank account and raised its balance to N466, 000, 000. 00 from an original balance of only Seventy Eight thousand naira (N78,000.00).

The information further states that it was at the point of withdrawing and sharing the said amount that the first arrest was made, adding that all the arrests were made within 48 hours, a majority milestone for the Kaduna anti-graft agency.

Accordingly, two of the suspects were arrested in Kaduna on December 10, the other two in Lagos on December 12, and one in Abuja on December 11.

One of the suspects, Adefile Taofile Kayode, was according to the information, a former staff of Polaris Bank who was said to have been dismissed over fraudulent activities. He used his inside knowledge and experience to perpetrate the huge fraud but the effort of the Commission under CP Ibrahim Magu made the fraudsters met their Waterloo.

It was gathered that the attempt to steal the nearly N500m by the suspects was only a test-run, as the intent was to commit a theft of a whooping N2 billion from the same bank.

The EFCC officials said there are yet other suspects on the same case that are still at large, and however gave assurances that efforts are still ongoing for their arrests and subsequent arraignment.

The Case was heard by the Presiding Judge, who refused to grant bail to all the suspects by asking them to remain in EFCC custody. The Case was adjourned till January 21, 2019 by 1.00pm for definite hearing and continuation of the case proper.

