Kaduna resumes airlift of intending pilgrims

The airlift of the fourth batch of intending pilgrims from Kaduna State resumed on Monday after a week-long break.

The state had earlier airlifted 1,627 intending pilgrims via Max Air to Jeddah International Airport, Saudi Arabia in three different batches.

The Public Relation Officer, Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Yunusa Abdullahi Muhammed, disclosed that, the intending pilgrims are scheduled to be airlifted by 4pm in the first flight of Med View air carrier and transported directly to Madina International Airport.

“The total number of pilgrims airlifted on Monday is 309, with Birnin Gwari having 163, Makarfi has 90, Zaria with 20, Igabi also has 34 and 4 Officials”, he explained.

Yunasa added that, the fifth batch of intending pilgrims would be invited to the hajj camp for departure to the Holy land.

About 3,200 intending pilgrims are expected to perform this year’s pilgrimage from the State.

