Kano 2019: Group buys nomination form for Ganduje

A group of associations has purchased the nomination form for the re-election bid of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in the forthcoming 2019 general election.

Under the aegis of One-2-tell-10 association, the group bought the N22.5 million form at the All Progressive Congress headquarters.

The presentation of the form was held at Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano on Monday.

The spokesperson of the groups, Jazuli Dayyabu, said Mr Ganduje was the right man for the state’s top job in 2019.

”He is prudent in the resource management and believes in good governance at all levels. He is a leader that deserves all our support at all times. We deem it fit to network with other associations and purchase this form for His Excellency, our amiable governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to re-contest for the next year’s gubernatorial election.”

“When we realised the nature of the good work he has been doing to better our lots, we promised to do our best for his re-election,” the spokesman said.

Mr Dayyabu vowed that the group will work actively for the governor’s comeback.

Mr Ganduje, while commending the group, assured the members that he would not disappoint them.

“The fact that groups purchased form for our dear President Muhammadu Buhari and here we have other groups purchasing form for me, it shows the similarity between our styles of leadership.

“We all know that President Buhari is up and doing in the fight against corruption and in the prudent management of our resources. I am extremely happy for this gesture. It also shows your appreciation of what we are doing for the state,” he said.

The state APC chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, revealed that among the associations that purchased the form were, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Association of Tricycle Operators, Councillors Association, and many pro-Buhari organisations.

Also, the Kano State House of Assembly Speaker, Kabiru Rurum, suggested that voters’ cards should be displayed henceforth (by members) in any of the party’s political gathering. This he said is aimed at canvassing support for Mr Ganduje.

“Henceforth we should make it a matter of priority that when we are organising similar events, all participants should be coming to meetings or any other gatherings with their voter registration cards, to show to whoever cares to listen and watch, that, we are determined to get the 5 million votes we vowed to give Buhari and Ganduje,” he said.

