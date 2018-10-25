Kano govt. approves N900 million for projects

The Kano State Government has approved the sum N900 million for the execution of various projects in the state.

The state Commissioner of Information, ‎Muhammad Garba, ‎disclosed this in Kano on Wednesday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council Meeting.

Mr Garba said the council approved N17.4 million for the provision of relief materials for victims of windstorm and flood in Dawanau and Fullatan village in Dawakin- Tofa and Tudun-Wada local government areas.

‎He said the council also approved N13.8 million for the conduct of 2017/18 mass livestock vaccination exercise in the ‎state.

‎Mr Garba said more than N7.8 million was also approved for the provision of assistance to victims of fire disaster in Wambai Market and other fire victims across the state.

He added that N142 million was approved for the reconstruction and renovation of Secondary School and central Mosque in Takai local government area, while the reconstruction of Batawa road in Nasarawa local government area got N184 million.

“The council also approved release of N184 million for the construction of civic center and Ajassa link road in Kano metropolis.

“N42.5 million for the completion of health clinic at former NAMA site in Sharada in Kano Metropolis,” he said.‎‎

Mr Garba said the council also approved the sum of N19 million for the conduct of Tuberculosis and leprosy control in Kano state.

The commissioner said that N21 million for the procurement of blanket, macintosh and pillows for secondary healthcare facilities in the state was also approved.

‎Mr Garba expressed government’s determination to develop infrastructure in the state as part of the initiative to improve the welfare of the people

