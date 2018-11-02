Kano Govt to convert public Hospitals to a Teaching Hospital

Kano state government will convert one of the public hospitals in the state to a teaching hospital for the Yusuf Maitama Sule University, YMU, the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced.

He said this was to pave way for the university to carry on with studies and research in the medicine and allied fields, since the present facility meant to serve that purpose has been dormant over the years owing to some issues.

The governor who stated this while receiving members of the governing council of the university in his office lamented that “the Kwanar Dawaki Diagnostic Center, initially designated as teaching hospital for the university could not be put to use because of some contentions with certain stakeholders”.

“We will support the university to realize its medical college, which will eventfully become the flagship of the university, because of its importance”, the governor maintained.

Dr. Ganduje also promised that the government would do as much as possible to complete two faculty buildings in the university, to enable it admit more students, as approved by the National Universities Commission.

He said the state government limited the number of lecturers in its tertiary institutions, to be sponsored aboard for training, to those going for specialized courses, it enable it save funds to develop public tertiary institutions.

The governor praised management of the YMU for their commitment to move the university forward, especially efforts that ensured accreditation of several courses offered by the institution, urging them to maintain the trend.

Earlier, the chairman of the governing council of the university, Alh. Sule Yahaya Hamma, explained that the visit was to brief the governor regarding progress of the institution including preparation to open a medical school, approval to admit 4, 000 students instead of the previous number 1,500 students and other residual matters

