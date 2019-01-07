Kano hospital conducts first brain surgery

Kano State witnessed an epic and historic medical breakthrough as the first Brain Surgery was conducted in the state on Thursday, at Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Giginyu, Kano, on Ali Iliyasu, who was suffering from brain ailment in the last 26 years, after an accident.

A statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, quoted the leader of the surgeons who conducted the surgery, Shu’aibu Dambatta, a Consultant Neuro-Surgeon as saying that, “The patient had an eleven (11) Months appointment with another different facility before he came to us and we accepted to conduct the open brain surgery on him.”

Mr Dambatta hinted that, the team of the surgeons included Atiku, Musa, Hassan and Musbahu, who are all from Kano State.

“This is the first brain surgery done in Kano, in the history of the medical profession in the state.

“We were contacted within the shortest period of time and we accepted to conduct the surgery. As you can see, the patient talking to you now, in less than 24 hours after the surgery, you know it is a successful exercise. He goes to rest room on his feet, just within 24 hours after the surgery. We all thank Allah for this all-important breakthrough in this Specialist Hospital,” Mr Dambatta said.

He disclosed that the patient is from Dala local government, in Kano. “All members of the team that we participated together in the surgery are also from Kano. We are all from Kano State,” he said.

According to Mr Dambatta, the surgery was conducted free of charge. “His family are only left with the purchase of the prescribed drugs. So we are all happy that we conducted the first open brain surgery in Kano. And it was very successful. Alhamdulillah,” he said.

Mr Dambatta explained that the development became possible through the process followed by the state government in making the management of the hospital function under Public Private Partnership (PPP), ‘which helps in no small measure to have the state-of-the-art Medical equipment that made dream a reality.’

Mr Ganduje has visited the patient and wished him a quick recovery. “We are delighted and very much impressed with this development. This proves clearly that when government is serious about anything, that thing can be achieved successfully.”

“We are ever thankful to Almighty Allah for making our dream comes true. When President Muhammadu Buhari was commissioning this giant Specialist Hospital, we revealed to the hearing of all, that, it would not be run solely by government. We wanted to make it under Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, where there will be no strike from the staff and the management would tally with the global best practice. This is the result of our people-centred thinking,” Mr Ganduje said.

He added that this development is a pride to the state in the areas of effective and efficient health care delivery system, adding that, “We are thankful to President Muhammadu Buhari for creating the enabling environment for the health sector to thrive in the country.”

The patient, Iliyasu, while recounting his ordeals, as to the history of the ailment, said “I had been suffering from this problem for the past 26 years, when I had an accident. Since that time my brain was not the same again.”

“My family and I suffered a lot by going from one place to another, in search of effective Medical attention and intervention. But all to no avail. The last place we went to, (they) gave me an 11-month appointment, after which a surgery would be conducted on me.

“We decided to contact this Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital. Within the shortest period of time, I was invited and after, surgical procedures were carried out, then the surgery was conducted. Not only conducted, it was successfully conducted. Alhamdulillah.”

He added that, “Before now I found it very difficult to sleep. But look at me now, after the surgery I slept continuously, for more than seven or eight hours straight.”

His mother and wife, Furera Ali and Sadiya Abubakar, both commended Mr Ganduje.

Mr Ganduje also inspected Kano Cancer Centre, to see the progress of the work after few weeks for the approval of the establishment of the Centre.

The Centre, according to him, was first thought of, when he visited one of the best world Cancer Centres in Australia, few weeks back. “There and then, I talked to them to come to Kano and help us in establishing one,” he said.

“When completed, it will be one of the best in Africa. All we are saying is, as we promised during our campaign periods, we will deliver to the people. Most importantly the issue of health is not something to toy about with. We are determined to do our best,” Mr Ganduje said.

