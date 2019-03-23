Kano PDP rejects supplementary election

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kano State has rejected the ongoing supplementary governorship election holding in 28 local government areas.

Chairman of PDP in the state, Rabiu Bichi, who addressed journalists Saturday in Kano said the party rejects the election because it was characterised by violence and intimidation of voters.

Mr Bichi said he had on Friday drawn attention of the Police command in the state accusing the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), of ferrying in armed thugs from neighbouring states.

“ What is happening today is not election. Thugs have taken over most polling units and have been attacking our members and voters.

“Many have been injured, in fact, a member of the state Assembly representing Gwale, Yusuf Babangida on election duty was attacked and seriously injured.

“ We also have reports of attack on our members in Doguwa, Gwale and Dala, we are collecting the whole list of those attacked,” he said.

The PDP chairman said the party would seek legal redress.

“We are going to pursue our right through legal means. Today is a sad day for Nigerian democracy, especially in Kano

“ Recall that governorship elections were held on March 9 not just in Kano but Nigeria as a whole

“ After the election, results from 43 out of 44 local governments were announced and we were leading, it was only the results from Nasarawa local government were pending and that was because the state deputy governor, the commissioner for local government and chairman of Nasarawa local government led some thugs to attack the collation centre and disrupt the process by tearing the result sheet

“ That is why INEC called for this supplementary election. As you all know, the Nigerian constitution doesn’t know anything supplementary election; all I know is that we have won our election. What is happening in Kano today is simply foolishness,” he said.

