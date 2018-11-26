Kano pledges hitch-free Trade Fair

By BRAHIM MUHAMMAD

The 39th edition of the Kano International Trade fair was last week flagged off with a pledge by Kano state Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture (KACCIMA) that it would be Hitch-free.

Deputy president and chairman trade-fair implementation committee, Ambassador Usman Darma commended the Kano state Government for ensuring the successful take off of the week long event.

According to Ambassador Darma, investors and exhibitors are expected from no fewer than 25 countries including 500 indigenous companies in the country.

He said the Chambers also invited government parastatals and the Central Bank of Nigeria to enlight and sensitize public on the economic policies of the federal government.

According to Darma, consultants and experts in various fields of human endeavors would be on ground to make trade fair a resounding success. He also disclosed that the theme of this year’s international trade fair is: “Ease of doing Business as key for development in Nigeria”.

