Kano Police Command records 337 crimes, 105 rape cases

Kano State Police Command recorded 337 crimes and 105 rape cases last year, spokesman Magaji Majia said yesterday. He added that 22 robbery cases and 21 kidnap cases were reported at the Command.

Reviewing the command’s performance in 2018, Majia said it recorded 168 cases of homicide and 34 theft cases.

The outgoing year under review, he noted in a statement, witnessed low crime rate when compared to the previous years.

The statement said last year, 337 major crimes were reported, including 22 cases of robbery, adding that 21 kidnap cases, 105 cases of rape, 168 homicide cases and 34 cases of theft of vehicles, among others, were recorded.

Majia said the command, in its efforts to rid Kano city of undesirable elements, arrested 2,487 members of Yandaba (area boys), who caused mayhem.

He said the command in the year under review impounded 83 rifles, guns and pistols both foreign and locally-made, including 269 calibre of ammunition and cartridges.

