Katsina man held for having anal sex with two boys

A 30-year-old man, Ibrahim Lawal, will on October 3, 2018, appear before a Katsina State Chief Magistrates’ Court over allegation of having anal sex with two eight-year-old boys.

Lawal of Rafin Sarkin,Zanngo Quarters, Bakori, was also alleged to have threatened the boys with death should they expose the affair.

He has,however, been remanded in Katsina prison pending the time his case would come up for mention before the magistrate, Hajiya Fadile Dikko.

The parents of the victims were said to have reported the incident at the Bakori police station, leading to Lawal’s arrest and arraignment for unnatural offence and criminal intimidation, which were contrary to sections 284 and 397 of the Penal Code.

The police First Information Report on the incident read, “That you, Ibrahim Lawal, 30 years of Rafin Sarkin, Zanngo Quarters, Bakori, deceived the children into your grinding engine room and had carnal knowledge of them through the anus and intimidated them by telling them that if they tell anybody you would kill them.

“During police investigation, you confessed to have committed the alleged offences contrary to sections 284 and 397 of the Penal Code Law.”

The police prosecutor, Inspector Sani Ado, told the court that investigation was still in progress, hence the request for adjournment of the case till October.

Meanwhile, four men, namely Aliyu Yakubu, 25; Yahaya Ibrahim, 19; Surajo Dahiru, 34 and Nura Abubakar (still at large) were also billed to be arraigned before the court for criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

The case will come up for mention on October 22.

The four accused persons were alleged to have attacked a security guard, tied him up and thereafter stole two Honda cars from where they were parked.

The cars included a Honda Civic with registration number, CV 609 LND, valued at N550,000 and Honda Civic with registration number, BL 432 KMC, valued at N500,000.

The accused persons are facing charges which the police said were contrary to the provisions of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provision LFN, 2004.

Only three of the accused person were arraigned before the magistrate on Tuesday while the fourth, Nura Abubakar, was said to be at large.

They were subsequently remanded at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Katsina till October 22 when their case would come up.

