Kepa release clause activated

Athletic Bilbao have announced Kepa Arrizabalaga’s £71m buyout clause has been met – bringing his move to Chelsea a step closer.

In a statement on their website, Athletic confirmed Arrizabalaga’s release clause had been activated and his contract terminated – although there was no mention of Chelsea.

The 23-year-old is now expected to travel to London to undergo a medical and discuss personal terms ahead of a switch to Stamford Bridge.

“The Professional Football League has certified to our entity that the player Kepa Arrizabalaga has met the requirements for the valid unilateral termination of the work contract that linked him to Athletic Club,” the statement read.

Like this: Like Loading...