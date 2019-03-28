Kidnappers Abduct Correspondents’ Chapel Chairman’s wife, 3 others, Demand N5M Ransome



By Rabiu Omaku

Kidnappers that abducted the wife of Correspondents’Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Nasarawa State Council at about 7:00pm on Wednesday has demanded for a N5M ransome.

The Chairman, Suleiman Abubakar disclosed that the abductors demanded for N5M ransome on Thursday morning before releasing his wife,Yahanasu Suleiman Abubakar.

According to Suleiman, the gunmen shot at the union bus we were travelling in from Keffi, where his wife went to register at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Keffi.

“We thanked Almighty God if not all would have been history by now because in the cause of running away from the bandits who are about 30 of them we runned into a ditch and fortunate for us we did not hit a big tree in front of us.

He said the bus ran into a ditch after being shot at while the gunmen swooped on them, took his wife, the wife of a former State Assembly member, Hon.Sidi Bako who they gave a lift as well as two other women from another vehicle were also abducted.

Further information gathered revealed that during the attack which lasted for over one hour close to the governor-elect farm at Gudi,police on duty were sited

few meters away from the scene but no any assistance was given to the victims of abduction.

The Police Public Relations Officer,Assistant Supretendent of Police,Samaila Usman said the command had mobilised officers to the area to search and rescue the abducted women.

